Fox Earnings Get Lift From Cable Networks Even as Broadcast Lags

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

The Murdoch boys have a lot to like about their most recent financial quarter.

Robust ad sales and higher affiliate fees at 21st First Century Fox’s cable networks helped revenues climb during the three-month period ending in December, helping the media conglomerate behind Fox News, 20th Century Fox, and Fox broadcasting easily top Wall Street’s forecasts.

The cable arm also helped offset a decrease in Fox’s television and film divisions. Quarterly revenues topped off at $8.04 billion, a 5%, increase from the $7.68 billion of revenues reported in the prior year quarter. It also reported earnings of 42 cents a share, down from 53 cents a share in the prior-year period. Despite the drop in profits, it translated into a healthier picture than had been expected. Analysts had projected that Fox would bring in $7.94 billion in revenues and earnings of 38 cents a share.

The report comes as Fox has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its film and television assets to the Walt Disney Company in a deal valued at $52.4 billion. The pact is still awaiting regulatory approval. Not that Fox will disappear entirely. 21st Century Fox will spinoff Fox Broadcasting Co., Fox Sports, Fox News, Fox Television Stations and a handful of other assets into a new company that will have revenue of $10 billion and earnings of about $2.8 billion.

Fox’s broadcast division got dinged by lower football ratings and declining World Series viewership. It also suffered tough comparisons to the prior year when the U.S. presidential contributed to a surge in political ad spending.

More to come…

