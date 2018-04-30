Fox Developing Children’s Dinosaur Story ‘Bolivar’ as Movie

Fox has acquired movie rights to “Bolivar,” Sean Rubin’s graphic novel about a dinosaur living in modern-day New York City.

The book was published by the Boom Studios’ Archaia imprint in November. It was listed on the New York Public Library’s best children’s books of 2017 and carries the description, ” In this ode to NYC, there really IS an antiquities-loving dinosaur living next door to Sybil!”

The project has been set up with Shawn Levy and Dan Levine through 21 Laps, alongside Ross Richie and Stephen Christy from Boom Studios. Becca Edelman will oversee the project for 21 Laps, while Adam Yoelin will co-produce and oversee for Boom. Kira Goldberg will oversee the project for the studio.

“Bolivar” centers on the next-door neighbor of Sybil, a girl who takes note of the fact that he’s a dinosaur due to his having a long tail and tiny arms while everyone is so busy going about their days in the busy streets of New York City that they don’t notice Bolivar. When an unlikely parking ticket pulls Bolivar into an adventure from City Hall to New York’s Natural History Museum, he must make a choice to continue to live unnoticed, or he can let the city see who he really is.

21 Laps produces Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Other projects include the “Night at the Museum” franchise and the upcoming movie releases “Kin” and “The Darkest Minds.” The news was first reported by Deadline.