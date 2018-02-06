You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Animation, Universal Music Team for Film Based on Songs by Bob Marley (EXCLUSIVE)

BOB MARLEYVARIOUS - 1980
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Twentieth Century Fox Animation are teaming up to develop a film based on the songs of Bob Marley. Described as “an animated musical love letter to the late Marley’s legendary music and to the people of Jamaica,” the project is being written and produced by Kenya Barris (“Black-ish,” “Girls Trip”) through his Khalablo In Society company as part of his overall deal with Twentieth.

Also serving as producers are Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, head of Polygram Entertainment David Blackman and E. Brian Dobbins of Principato-Young. Fox Animation Co-Presidents, Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird announced the project, noting, “We not only have the opportunity to build new relationships for the studio, but we get to tell a story, inspired by the music of Bob Marley, one of the greatest music legends of our time.”

Added Cedella Marley: “My father has inspired art and artists around the world and I’m excited to embark on a new creative venture that highlights his incredible music. We are thrilled to work with Kenya Barris and David Blackman on this project as well as a Fox Animation who gave us this platform to introduce a new generation to my father’s music.”

Polygram, UMG’s film division, co-distributed (with Studio Canal) the well-received Ron Howard-directed documentary, “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years.” The unit is currently in production on an authorized Motown documentary, and is financing additional docs on Luciano Pavarotti (also directed by Howard) and The Velvet Underground (directed by Todd Haynes).

  • BOB MARLEYVARIOUS - 1980

    Fox Animation, Universal Music Team for Film Based on Songs by Bob Marley (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert at

    Ed Sheeran Adds Eight Dates to North American Stadium Tour

  • Elton John Retiring from Touring

    Elton John Announces More ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour Dates

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28:

    Steven Tyler, Alice Cooper Look Back: 'We Spend Our Youth Destroying; It’s Time to Build'

  • Maverick Appoints Alisann Blood SVP of

    Maverick Appoints Alisann Blood Senior VP of Brand Partnerships

  • David Gerbitz

    Pandora Promotes David Gerbitz to Chief Operating Officer

  • Willie Nelson

    Willie Nelson Cancels February Tour Dates

