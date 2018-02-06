Fox Animation, Universal Music Team for Film Based on Songs by Bob Marley (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Twentieth Century Fox Animation are teaming up to develop a film based on the songs of Bob Marley. Described as “an animated musical love letter to the late Marley’s legendary music and to the people of Jamaica,” the project is being written and produced by Kenya Barris (“Black-ish,” “Girls Trip”) through his Khalablo In Society company as part of his overall deal with Twentieth.

Also serving as producers are Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley, head of Polygram Entertainment David Blackman and E. Brian Dobbins of Principato-Young. Fox Animation Co-Presidents, Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird announced the project, noting, “We not only have the opportunity to build new relationships for the studio, but we get to tell a story, inspired by the music of Bob Marley, one of the greatest music legends of our time.”

Added Cedella Marley: “My father has inspired art and artists around the world and I’m excited to embark on a new creative venture that highlights his incredible music. We are thrilled to work with Kenya Barris and David Blackman on this project as well as a Fox Animation who gave us this platform to introduce a new generation to my father’s music.”

Polygram, UMG’s film division, co-distributed (with Studio Canal) the well-received Ron Howard-directed documentary, “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years.” The unit is currently in production on an authorized Motown documentary, and is financing additional docs on Luciano Pavarotti (also directed by Howard) and The Velvet Underground (directed by Todd Haynes).