Forest Road, GreenSlate Partnering on Entertainment Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

Finance company Forest Road and entertainment payroll specialist GreenSlate Co. have launched a new strategic partnership, Variety has learned exclusively.

Under the deal, Forest Road will engage GreenSlate as its preferred service provider to independent film and television producers for its low-cost financing options for tax-related collateral. GreenSlate’s clients have included “I, Tonya,” “Moonlight,” TBS’s “Search Party” and Comedy Central’s “Broad City.”

The partnership combines GreenSlate’s digital offerings for payroll, accounting, and tax incentive management with Forest Road’s financing model and comes on the heels of the formation of Roadrunner Capital, Forest Road’s joint venture with The Exchange as a one-stop solution for distribution, payroll and financing needs. Projects will be co-managed by GreenSlate and Forest Road executives.

“Over the last year, we have been asking ourselves how to vertically integrate a suite of services for the independent film industry,” said Forest Road founder Zachary Tucker. “We are trying to provide solutions to the independent film and television community at large, and the natural partner was GreenSlate, which is a first-class payroll company with a tremendous presence in the independent industry.”

Miguel Batista, GreenSlate’s director of tax credit management, said, “Understanding the unique needs of film and television content creation, particularly within the independent space, underpins how GreenSlate and Forest Road plan to make the business of production easy. We’re offering a more efficient and less burdensome process, so producers can focus on content development.”

GreenSlate was formed a year ago when production payroll specialist Indiepay rebranded itself, unveiling enhanced payroll and accounting software