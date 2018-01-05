Film News Roundup: ‘Florida Project’ Star Brooklynn Prince Joins Haunted House Movie

In today’s film news roundup, Brooklynn Prince joins “The Turning,” immersive cinema specialist CJ 4Dplex reports strong box office, and veteran exec Michelle Krumm gets a new gig.

CASTING

Brooklynn Prince, child star of “The Florida Project,” has joined Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard in the cast of haunted house story “The Turning” for Amblin Entertainment.

Floria Sigismondi is directing and Scott Bernstein and Roy Lee are producing. Jade Bartlett is writing from an original script by Chad and Carey Hayes in an adaptation of the Henry James novella “The Turn of the Screw.” It tells the story of a young woman hired as the nanny to two orphans is convinced that the country mansion they live in is haunted.

Prince will appear next opposite Angelina Jolie in “The One and Only Ivan,” Disney’s adaptation of the Katherine Applegate book. “Ivan” is directed by Thea Sharrock with a script by Mike White and produced by Brigham Taylor, Allison Shearer, and Jolie.

Prince is repped by UTA, Steve Warren, and Thor Bradwell from Thirty Three Mgmt. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

IMMERSIVE CINEMA

Korean-based immersive cinema specialist CJ 4Dplex has reported a 2017 worldwide box office of $230 million from 19 million admissions at 475 4DX locations.

The company reported Thursday that in the past five years, box office revenue and admissions have increased to $38 million in 2017 from $2.9 million in 2012. The number of locations are up 37% from 346 in December 2016, 223 in 2015, 140 in 2014, 87 in 2013, and 40 in 2012. In 2017, 101 titles were shown in 4DX — more than triple the 31 available in 2012.

In North America, yearly attendance grew 89% and in China, the largest market for 4DX, attendance increased 88%. In Europe, attendance increased 34%, led by 61% growth in the UK alone.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Arclight Films has hired veteran film executive Michelle Krumm as head of Australian operations and worldwide acquisitions.

Krumm will oversee the company’s Australian co-production operation out of the Sydney office and will handle worldwide acquisitions for the finance and sales company. She will report to Arclight Films’ CEO Gary Hamilton.

She joins the company from the South Australian Film Corp., where she was head of production, development, and studios. She oversaw the SAFC’s industry development and production investment programs and ran the Adelaide Studios production and post sound facilities for two years.

Krumm produced “The Spectacular Now” and executive produced “Factory Girl,” “Bobby,” and “All Good Things.”