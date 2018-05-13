‘Florida Project’ Star Bria Vinaite Boards Music Drama ‘Violent Delights’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bria Vinaite, who broke out as the lead actress in “The Florida Project,” will portray a musician in the feature drama “Violent Delights,” Variety has learned.

The project will be introduced to buyers in the fall. Taylor DeVoe is directing and writing “Violent Delights,” the story of three young musicians whose inner demons threaten to derail their budding careers as the European leg of their band tour kicks off. The trio — disenchanted Dillon, addiction-plagued Felix and new-age misfit Skipper — hope to rekindle past relationships and find meaning while in Paris but find themselves instead  in middle of a mass shooting.

Vinaite portrayed the role of Halley, a former stripper and single mother living with her six-year-old daughter in a budget motel, in “The Florida Project.”

“Bria brought such an unfettered honesty to her debut performance in ‘The Florida Project’; everyone was just blown away by her,” said DeVoe. “Because this story is inspired by real events, I want that realism she brings to shine through.”

“Violent Delights” is currently filming in Paris and Long Beach, Calif. The project is being produced by Suzann Toni and Andrew Vogel, who teamed on “Sargasso.” Vinaite is represented by ICM Partners and Thirty Three Management.

