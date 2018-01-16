Florian Munteanu to Play Ivan Drago’s Son in ‘Creed 2’

Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu has joined Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in “Creed 2,” sources confirmed to Variety, with production expected to start in spring 2018.

Along with Jordan and Stallone, Munteanu also joins Tessa Thompson, who will also return for the sequel, reprising her role as Bianca.

Munteanu is set to play Ivan Drago’s son. Drago, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren in “Rocky IV”, is the character that killed Apollo Creed, Jordan’s father, in a boxing match. Lundgren is also set to reprise role in “Creed 2.”

While plot details are vague, a match between Jordan and Munteanu’s characters seems highly likely.

Steven Caple Jr.will direct from an original screenplay written by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (showrunner of “Luke Cage”) based on characters from the Rocky franchise. The film is being produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, and Kevin King-Templeton. Jordan and Guy Riedel will executive produce.

The movie is dated for Nov. 21, 2018. The most recent “Creed,” directed by Ryan Coogler, completely revamped the Rocky series, not only grossing $110 million at the domestic box office, but also earning Stallone an Oscar nomination for his performance.

“Creed 2” is the acting debut for the 27 year old boxer. He is repped by Gersh.

