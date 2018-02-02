Flix Premiere Sets Crystal Bear Winner ‘Butterfly Kisses’ as an Original (EXCLUSIVE)

Flix Premiere will launch British independent feature “Butterfly Kisses” as an original on its streaming platform, taking the film into the U.K and the U.S.

The OTT service was set up as an online cineplex for indie films and launched in the U.K., and shortly after the U.S., in 2016. At the Cannes Film Festival last year it announced a move into originals with, it said, $50 million to invest in up to ten movies over two years.

“Butterfly Kisses” has now been named one of those. The edgy British feature scooped the Crystal Bear for best film in the Generation section at Berlin last year. Filmed in urban south London, the movie follows a group of teenage friends and follows how their relationships are affected by violence, partying, drugs, and underage sex.

It was produced by Blue Shadows Films and developed through Film London’s Microwave scheme with the support of BBC Films. It was helmed by Rafael Kapelinski in his debut feature, from Greer Ellison’s script, and was also supported by the Polish Film Institute and Northern Ireland Screen.

Merlin Merton and Jacek Szumlas produced “Butterfly Kisses,” and the exec producers included Grump Films’ Mike Jones, and Flix Premiere founder Martin Warner.

Merton said such an uncompromising picture needed to find the right home. “We knew making a film like ‘Butterfly Kisses’ was going to be an exciting challenge,” he said. “It scared people. We are delighted that Flix Premiere have picked it up, and are adding it to their Originals program. For a film like this, it definitely needed a platform that was bold and different.”

“Butterfly Kisses” launches on Flix Premiere in the U.S. Friday, and in the U.K. on Saturday.