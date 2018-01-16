‘Flash’ Standalone Film Taps Directors John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein (EXCLUSIVE)

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” scribes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are in negotiations to direct “Flashpoint,” the Flash standalone movie starring Ezra Miller.

Warner Bros. had no comment.

The studio had initially courted Ben Affleck to return to the director’s chair, but he passed on the gig. By tapping Daley and Goldstein, the studio seems to eye a comedic tone for the film, given the duo’s directing background on movies like “Vacation” and the upcoming “Game Night,” starring Jason Bateman.

The two are no strangers to the comic-book world, having penned the script to the smash hit “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which they were also on the shortlist to direct.

Flashpoint” had been on hold since director Rick Famuyiwa stepped away from the project. While looking for his replacement, the studio decided to take the script in a different direction. Joby Harold has turned in a new draft after a page-one rewrite.

Executives took their time in finding a new helmer because Miller, who plays the speedy superhero, is busy getting ready to shoot “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the second installment in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

This comes as Warner Bros. is reshuffling the DC Universe with New Line exec Walter Hamada recently promoted to oversee its comic book movies. The studio also recently tapped Michael De Luca as a producer on the “Suicide Squad” sequel.

Daley and Goldstein are repped by UTA and Fourth Wall Management.

