First ‘Predator’ Trailer Shows Jacob Tremblay Accidentally Releasing Aliens

Thirty years after the original “Predator” film was released, a rebooted version of the action film is here, and so are the aliens.

In the first trailer for “The Predator,” a young boy (Jacob Tremblay), releases the extraterrestrial creatures back into the world when he finds a miniature version of their space ship, which he thinks is a toy. Soon, the aliens have returned in full force and are posing a threat to mankind.

“I think they’re attempting hybridization, they’re upgrading on every planet they visit,” Olivia Munn’s character says as she works in a science lab. The action-packed first look shows a group of ex-soldiers in battle against the creatures, which have genetically increased their strength and intelligence with the DNA from other species.

“The Predator” features a star-studded cast of Munn, Tremblay, Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane and Yvonne Strahovski. Shane Black is directing from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker, and John Davis, Joel Silver, and Lawrence Gordon — who produced the original — are returning to produce the reboot as well.

The 1987 original was directed by John McTiernan and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura as commandos attempting to rescue hostages while being stalked in a jungle in Central America by a fearsome extra-terrestrial, played by Kevin Peter Hall. This will be the forth film in the “Predator” franchise, following “Predator 2” in 1990 and “Predators” in 2010.

The film hits theaters Sept. 14. Watch the trailer above.