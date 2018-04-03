First Look Media Hires Veteran Executive Drew Wilson as CFO

First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development.

He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib.

“Drew is perfect for this role given his expertise in studio and consumer businesses and his desire to make an impact with our company’s unique mission,” Michael Bloom, CEO of First Look Media, said. “He joins at an opportune time as we build upon the great momentum we’re enjoying across film, TV, digital and journalism.”

Wilson was most recently the CFO of AwesomenessTV, which is majority owned by Comcast-NBCU and minority investors Verizon and Hearst Corporation. Earlier in his career, he was CFO of RLJ Entertainment. He also spent over a decade at Discovery Communications, as a divisional CFO, responsible for digital businesses, distribution to OTT (over-the-top) providers, social media, licensing, retail, and direct-to-consumer. He also held previous financial roles at Host Marriott Corporation, Crown Books and Price Waterhouse Cooper LLP.

“I am excited to be joining Michael and the First Look Media team at this pivotal growth period,” Wilson said. “FLM has great potential to significantly expand in the media and entertainment space while maintaining its dedication to fearless independent journalism and film storytelling. I look forward to bringing my experiences to the team and helping FLM achieve its long-term goals.”

First Look Media was created in 2013 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. Its first feature film, “Spotlight,” won the Academy Award for best picture.