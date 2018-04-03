First Look Media Hires Veteran Executive Drew Wilson as CFO

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development.

He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib.

“Drew is perfect for this role given his expertise in studio and consumer businesses and his desire to make an impact with our company’s unique mission,” Michael Bloom, CEO of First Look Media, said. “He joins at an opportune time as we build upon the great momentum we’re enjoying across film, TV, digital and journalism.”

Wilson was most recently the CFO of AwesomenessTV, which is majority owned by Comcast-NBCU and minority investors Verizon and Hearst Corporation. Earlier in his career, he was  CFO of RLJ Entertainment. He also spent over a decade at Discovery Communications, as a divisional CFO, responsible for digital businesses, distribution to OTT (over-the-top) providers, social media, licensing, retail, and direct-to-consumer. He also held previous financial roles at Host Marriott Corporation, Crown Books and Price Waterhouse Cooper LLP.

“I am excited to be joining Michael and the First Look Media team at this pivotal growth period,” Wilson said. “FLM has great potential to significantly expand in the media and entertainment space while maintaining its dedication to fearless independent journalism and film storytelling. I look forward to bringing my experiences to the team and helping FLM achieve its long-term goals.”

First Look Media was created in 2013 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. Its first feature film, “Spotlight,” won the Academy Award for best picture.

More TV

  • All3Media’s Optomen Opens L.A. Entertainment Division

    All3Media’s Optomen Opens L.A. Entertainment Division

    First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development. He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib. “Drew is perfect for […]

  • First Look Media Hires Veteran Executive

    First Look Media Hires Veteran Executive Drew Wilson as CFO

    First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development. He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib. “Drew is perfect for […]

  • Steve Bachco Obit Tributes

    Hollywood Remembers Steven Bochco: 'A Devastating Loss,' 'A Real Icon'

    First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development. He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib. “Drew is perfect for […]

  • British Writer Tony Jordan Making 'Gomorrah'-Style

    Tony Jordan Making 'Gomorrah'-Style Crime Drama for Antenna Group

    First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development. He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib. “Drew is perfect for […]

  • Global Broadcasters Buy Harry and Meghan

    Global Broadcasters Buy Harry and Meghan Lifetime Movie

    First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development. He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib. “Drew is perfect for […]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Sowersby/REX/Shutterstock

    Disney Could Acquire Sky News in Fox-Sky Deal's Latest Twist

    First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development. He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib. “Drew is perfect for […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "107 (Hollywood Week)"

    'American Idol' Reboot Recap: The Top 24 Is Revealed

    First Look Media has hired entertainment industry veteran Drew Wilson as chief financial officer to oversee finance, strategic planning, and business development. He will work on the entertainment studio, consumer businesses, and journalism operations, and will support all the company’s brands including Topic, the Intercept, Field of Vision and the Nib. “Drew is perfect for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad