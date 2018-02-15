You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fire at Sea’ Director Gianfranco Rosi Set to Shoot ‘Notturno’ Doc in Middle East

France's Doc & Film International will handle sales

Nick Vivarelli

Italian director Gianfranco Rosi, who won Berlin’s Golden Bear in 2016 for his migration documentary, “Fire at Sea,” is back behind the camera on “Notturno,” a look at life at night across the Middle East. French sales company Doc & Film Intl. has taken world sales outside Italy and France on the high-profile project.

Following his usual modus operandi, Rosi expects to immerse himself in war zones and other Middle East hot spots, including Syria, Lebanon and Iran. He won Venice’s Golden Lion in 2013 for “Sacro GRA,” about life on the ring road around Rome. Rosi’s Venice and Berlin nods marked the first time either festival had awarded their top prizes to a documentary.

“Notturno” is being co-produced by Rosi and his regular producer, Donatella Palermo, via their 21Uno Film and Stemal Entertainment shingles together with France’s Les Films d’Ici. Other partners include Arte France Cinema, Italy’s Rai Cinema, Istituto Luce, MiBact and France’s Meteore Films, which will release “Notturno” in France. The film’s Italian theatrical distributor is still being decided.

