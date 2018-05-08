Fintage House Launches New App; MovieChainer Enlists MK2, Charades

Fintage House is set to launch Fintage CAM Live, a new online platform aimed to allow the collecting agency’s of their numerous users – ranging from producers, sales agents, talents, financiers — to track down their revenues in real time.

Fintage CAM Live was created using a software developed by MovieChainer, the cloud-based app allowing right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their film projects. MovieChainer was launched by Backup, the Paris-based film company which has several movies playing in Cannes, notably Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun” and Mads Mikkelsen starrer “Arctic.”

Meanwhile, MK2 Group, which has 7 films playing at Cannes this year, has signed up on Moviechainer to have the service manage its catalogue of French and international movies, and its diverse processes, notably acquisitions and sales globally.

“Over the last few years, the ecosystem of the film and TV industry has widened up with the arrival of many new players due the emergence of SVOD services and the increase of content being produced; and as a result, the legal and financing structures of deals have become more complex,” said Philippine Roy, MovieChainer’s Head of Sales

Related Backup Media Picks Up Mads Mikkelsen Starrer 'Arctic' Ahead of Cannes Premiere Jean-Baptiste Babin Tapped as Managing Director of Millimages

MovieChainer allows right-holders to focus on creating, producing, distributing and exploiting films and TV programs, and not waste time and ressources on issues such as transfer of entangled rights,” said Roy.

MovieChainer has also been used by companies such as Bankside Films and Memento International, and more recently Charades, the one-year old French sales company, along with Superights, Nolita Cinema, De l’Autre Coté du périph’ (DACP), as well as Endemol Shine.

“These new partnerships represent a true success for us as they reward our hard work to make MovieChainer a tool that is complete enough to encompass the whole aspect of a project’s life, from development to exploitation phase,” said Clement Baerd, MovieChainer’s business developper, adding that the app’s “main advantage is that it can be segmented and adapted to fit the needs of players of different sizes and fields.”