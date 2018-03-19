Film of David Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ Musical to Premiere in Brooklyn With Live Band

Us Actors Michael C Hall (l) and Sophia Anne Caruso (r) Perform the 'Life on Mars' Scene of the 'Lazarus' Play at the Kings Cross Theatre in London Britain 03 November 2016 'Lazarus' was Written by the Late British Musician David Bowie and the Irish Playwright Enda Walsh the Production Inspired by the Novel 'The Man who Fell to Earth' was Directed by the Belgian Theater Director Ivo Van Hove United Kingdom LondonBritain Theater - Nov 2016US actors Michael C. Hall (L) and Sophia Anne Caruso (R) perform the 'Life on Mars' scene of the 'Lazarus' play at the Kings Cross Theatre in London, Britain, 03 November 2016. 'Lazarus' was written by the late British musician David Bowie and the Irish playwright Enda Walsh. The production inspired by the novel 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' was directed by the Belgian theater director Ivo van Hove.
CREDIT: Facundo Arrizabalaga/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Lazarus,” the stage musical written by David Bowie with Enda Walsh in the months before his death in January 2016, will receive a special premiere on May 2 at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. For one night only, the theatrical premiere of a film based on the show’s London production will be soundtracked by the seven-piece band that backed Michael C. Hall and the show’s cast beginning on December 7, 2015 in New York. Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday.

Lazarus” features nearly 20 songs spanning the Bowie catalogue, rearranged by the artist with Henry Hey. Songs include the hits “Heroes,” “Changes” and “Life On Mars?,” album cuts like “Always Crashing in the Same Car” and “It’s No Game (Part 1),” and four songs written specifically for the show (“Lazarus,” “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time,” “When I Met You”).  The Kings Theatre presentation will mark the first time that the musicians have performed the songs live since the show’s New York finale on January 20, 2016.

The band features musical director/arranger/keyboardist Henry Hey, keyboardist/guitarist JJ Appleton, drummer Brian Delaney, saxophonist Lucas Dodd, bassist Fima Ephron, trombonist Karl Lyden and guitarist Chris McQueen. The film’s cast includes Michael C. Hall in the lead role of Thomas Jerome Newton, Amy Lennox, Sophia Anne Caruso, Michael Esper and Jamie Muscato. “Lazarus” was inspired by Walter Tevis’s novel “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and starred Michael C. Hall as the character Bowie portrayed in the 1976 film adaptation of that book.

Lazarus The Motion Picture/Live Soundtrack Experience is presented by Live Nation in association with RZO Productions, Inc., under license from David Bowie Archive. All net proceeds from this show will be donated to Public Programs at the Brooklyn Museum including monthly, talks, performances, and screenings.

 

