Film News Roundup: Sony Opening Crime Thriller ‘Superfly’ Two Days Earlier

In today’s film news roundup, “Superfly” moves up two days, Mick Fleetwood’s grandson gets cast and George Takei receives a film festival honor.

RELEASE DATE

Sony Pictures has moved up the opening of its crime thriller “Superfly” by two days to June 13, a Wednesday — giving the title a two-day head start on Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2.”

Sony made the move Friday, a day after early tracking on “Incredibles 2” indicated an opening weekend of at least $140 million in North America. Early tracking for “Superfly” indicated an opening in the $10 million range.

“Superfly” is directed by Director X in his feature film debut and stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jennifer Morrison. Unaided awareness on “Superfly” is at 4% with total awareness at 42% and “definite interest” at 33%.

The original 1972 “Super Fly” starred Ron O’Neal as a cocaine dealer who is trying to quit the underworld drug business. Directed by Gordon Parks, the $500,000 film was massively profitable with box office of $30 million.

CASTINGS

Wolf Fleetwood-Ross, Mick Fleetwood’s grandson, will be joining the cast of the music drama “Violent Delights,” starring Bria Vinaite (“The Florida Project”) and Timur Magomedgadzhiev.

Fashion models Noah Luis Brown and Megan Wiggins have also joined the cast. Taylor DeVoe is directing the story of three young musicians whose inner demons threaten to derail their budding careers. As the European leg of their band tour kicks off, they find themselves in middle of a mass shooting.

“Violent Delights” is being shot in Paris and Long Beach, Calif. The project is being produced by “Sargrasso” producers Suzann Toni and Andrew Vogel.

Fleetwood-Ross is represented by Framework Entertainment, TalentWorks, Wrenn Management and Flick Commercials. Wiggins and Brown are repped by Visage Zurich. News was first reported by Deadline.

TAKEI HONOR

The Vero Beach Wine + Film Festival has named George Takei as the recipient of Life World Living Legend Award.

The award will be presented to Takei on July 8 at the Riverside Theatre. Festival Chair and film critic Jeffrey Lyons will conduct an on-stage interview. The VBWFF will announce the festival’s jury winning films and screen the George Takei biopic, “To Be Takei.”

Best known for his role as Sulu in the “Star Trek” television series and movies and his equal rights activism, Takei has 215 acting credits dating back to 1955. Takei follows Burt Reynolds and Gloria Estefan as Life Worth Living Awards recipients.