Film Constellation Boards Salon’s Weed-Growing Nun Documentary ‘Breaking Habits’

Film Constellation will introduce “Breaking Habits” at the EFM in Berlin, the upcoming feature-doc about a group of cannabis-farming nuns.

“Churchill” producer Salon Pictures is producing, and executive producers are Ian Berg and Christopher J Reynolds. Film Constellation is cofinancing. Rob Ryan directs the documentary as the discussions around the legalization of marijuana escalate across America.

The film follows a former high-flying executive who after splitting from her husband is left with three kids to care for. Shedding her former life, she becomes “Sister Kate,” on a mission to provide her medicinal products to those in need through the Sisters of the Valley marijuana empire.

The nuns produce cannabidiol tinctures and salves which they sell online through an Etsy store. They wear religious habits and refer to each other as sisters but they are not affiliated with any traditional religious order.

The film is currently in production in California and Film Constellation will have the first footage in Berlin.