Broad Green’s ‘Fight Before Christmas’ Santa Movie Revived by Tucker Tooley

Dave McNary

Tucker Tooley has acquired the holiday comedy “The Fight Before Christmas” from the now-defunct Broad Green Pictures.

Tooley and Matt Alvarez (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Ride Along”) will produce the movie through Tooley Entertainment. Jason Barhydt of Tooley Entertainment will executive produce.

Karen McCullah (“Legally Blonde”) will pen the script. The pic is targeting a fall production start date.

“The Fight Before Christmas” follows Mrs. Claus, who feels unappreciated after 700 years of marriage. She leaves Santa in mid-December, forcing him to win her back in time to save Christmas. Brian Burns had set the project up in 2016 at Broad Green, which folded its production division in August.

McCullah’s comedy credits include “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Ella Enchanted,” “She’s the Man,” “The House Bunny,” and “The Ugly Truth.” She also did uncredited work on last year’s hit “Girls Trip.”

“Karen has a strong talent for creating hit comedies that attract a vast audience,” Tooley said. “She is a gifted comedy writer and is known for making films that are relatable, funny, heart-warming, and memorable. We have been looking for the right project to work on together for some time, and we look forward to bringing this film to the big screen.”

Tooley’s producing credits include “We’re the Millers” and “Den of Thieves,” which has a sequel in development at STXfilms.

