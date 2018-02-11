‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Dominates International Box Office With $98 Million

Universal’s international opening of “Fifty Shades Freed” has taken in $98.1 million in 57 markets since its Feb. 6 international premiere, marking the biggest overseas launch of 2018.

The finale of the erotic romance trilogy launched in first place in 54 markets, and topped Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” for best international weekend of the year, coming in 20% above the action-comedy’s $81 million take during the Jan. 12-14 frame.

The three “Fifty Shades” movies have now totaled $1.09 billion worldwide with strong international performances. “Fifty Shades of Grey” took in $166 million domestically and $404 million internationally in 2015 and “Fifty Shades Darker” grossed $114 million domestically and $266 million internationally last year.

Germany generated the best numbers with $10.7 million at 731 locations, taking 46% of the market. It’s in line with the performance for “Fifty Shades Darker,” which saw Germany as the top territory with $32.6 million.

The U.K. took in the second highest “Fifty Shades Freed” total with $8.8 million at 603 sites, followed by France with $8.7 million. In France, the launch was in a race for first with the second weekend of local comedy “Les Tuche 3.”

Italy saw grosses of $7.2 million, followed by Russia with $6.9 million, Brazil with $6.6 million, Spain with $5.2 million, Australia with $4.8 million and Poland with $2.9 million.

“Fifty Shades Freed” sees Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. “Fifty Shades Freed” is directed by James Foley from a script by Niall Leonard and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi, alongside the book’s author, E. L. James.