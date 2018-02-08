‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Dominates International Box Office With $9.1 Million on First Day

“Fifty Shades Freed” has launched with an impressive $9.1 million in its first day in international markets.

The finale of the erotic trilogy, opening in a total of 56 international markets this weekend, dominated the German market with $2 million in previews and led in France with $1.5 million on Wednesday. The French figure was on par with last year’s “Fifty Shades Darker,” despite parts of the country dealing with severe weather.

In the Netherlands, “Fifty Shades Freed” scored the biggest Ladies Nights Previews with $1.2 million, 15% ahead of “Fifty Shades Darker” and among the top four single day previews of all-time for this market.

Australia saw previews grossed $1.1 million on Wednesday, on par with “Fifty Shades Darker.” Opening day in the Philippines was $300,000 for the eighth-biggest opening day of all-time for Universal and biggest opening day of 2018 to date.

Universal’s opening of “Fifty Shades Freed” should heat up moviegoing at North American multiplexes this weekend, as the film is pegged to dominate with about $33 million at more than 3,700 locations.

“Fifty Shades Freed” sees Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the conclusion of the events set in motion in 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” and 2017’s “Fifty Shades Darker.” Together, the first two films of the trilogy have grossed nearly $950 million worldwide.

Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, and Callum Keith Rennie all return. “Fifty Shades Freed” is directed by James Foley from a script by Niall Leonard and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside the book’s author, E. L. James.

“Fifty Shades Freed,” which was shot simultaneously with “Fifty Shades Darker,” has a $55 million budget, according to sources.