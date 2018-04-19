You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Female Filmmakers Center Stage at Sundance Film Festival London

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage.

The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s “Never Goin’ Back.” The organizers said the lineup “champions female voices and highlights some of the broad and excellent women-led work direct from Sundance Utah.”

Other international premieres include Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” and Amy Adrion’s “Half the Picture.” Jim Hosking’s “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn,” Lauren Greenfield’s “Generation Wealth,” Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace,” and Jennifer Fox’s “The Tale,” will all have their U.K. premieres, as will Idris Elba’s “Yardie.”

Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” will also have its international premiere and its star, Toni Collette, will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. Other events include a masterclass with Akhavan, Fox, and Granik.

“The program we’re bringing to London this year is full of artfully told stories that provoke thought, drive empathy and allow the audience to connect, in deeply personal ways, to the universal human experience,” said Robert Redford, president and founder of Sundance Institute.

The films will be screened in London at Picturehouse Central and Clare Binns, joint MD, Picturehouse Cinemas, added: “In the current cinematic climate, we are proud to announce a broad and diverse program which in this 2018 Sundance London takes pride in championing female voices and encouraging an inclusive industry landscape.”

There will also be a seven-strong short film selection from Sundance Utah, and a showcase of shorts hailing from the U.K. The festival runs May 31 – June 3.

More Film

  • Female Filmmakers Center Stage at Sundance

    Female Filmmakers Center Stage at Sundance Film Festival London

    Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage. The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s […]

  • Lars von Trier

    Cannes Adds Lars von Trier's 'The House That Jack Built,' Sets Terry Gilliam's 'Don Quixote' as Closer

    Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage. The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s […]

  • Dubai Film Festival Cancels Next Edition,

    Dubai Film Festival Cancels Next Edition, Ends Existing Format

    Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage. The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s […]

  • Love Gilda Tribeca Film Festival Review

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Love, Gilda'

    Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage. The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s […]

  • Saoirse Ronan Margot Robbie

    Saoirse Ronan-Margot Robbie's 'Mary, Queen of Scots' Pushed Back to December

    Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage. The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s […]

  • Damon Lindelof Jason Blum

    Universal Dates Damon Lindelof-Jason Blum's 'The Hunt' for September 2019

    Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage. The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s […]

  • Scoring 'Rampage' Took Composer Andrew Lockington

    'Rampage': Inside the Globe-Trotting Mission to Compose Its Score (Exclusive Video)

    Seven of the dozen films screening at Sundance Film Festival: London 2018 are directed by women as the U.K. edition of the indie festival puts female filmmakers center stage. The selection includes the U.K. premieres of Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” (pictured), Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen,” and the international premiere of Augustine Frizzel’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad