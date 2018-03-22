Fathom Sets One-Night ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Karate Kid’ Showings (EXCLUSIVE)

Fathom Events and YouTube have set a one-night theatrical screening of “The Karate Kid” and an advance screening of the first two episodes from the new YouTube Red Original Series, “Cobra Kai,” based on the Karate Kid franchise.

The event screens at nearly 700 cinemas nationwide on April 25 at 7 p.m. local time. Ticket sales start March 23.

Fathom Events saw a surge last year in box office for its live events and one-night showings for theatrical chains. The company, which is co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Entertainment Group, topped the $1 million mark with 26 different events in 2017 — nearly double the 2016 mark.

“The Karate Kid” starred Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Pat Morita as a karate instructor who imparted life lessons in the 1984 hit, which grossed $90 million domestically. The film spawned three sequels, a television series, and a 2010 remake featuring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan. The remake grossed $360 million worldwide.

“Cobra Kai” launches YouTube Red on May 2 with Macchio and Zabka portraying the adult versions of their characters with Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence seeking redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Their lives inevitably become intertwined and the rivalry is reignited, setting forth the next generation of “karate kids.” “Cobra Kai” is produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The YouTube Red Original series “Cobra Kai” will have its world debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 24.