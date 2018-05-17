‘Fantastic Beasts’ Actress Jenn Murray Joins ‘Maleficent 2’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” actress Jenn Murray is joining the cast of “Maleficent 2” starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, sources tell Variety.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ed Skrein are also on board to star. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” helmer Joachim Ronning is set to direct.

Joe Roth is producing the film, with Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton penning the latest script. Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster wrote the most recent draft.

It is not clear where this film will pick up following the first movie, which was based on the fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty.” The original story centered on an evil fairy who cursed an infant princess to eternal sleep, only to realize the young girl was the only one who could save the kingdom from its dangerous ruler. “Maleficent” broke several box office records on its way to making $758.5 million worldwide.

Details behind Murray’s role are currently unknown. Production on the sequel is set to start in 2018.

Along with appearing in “Fantastic Beasts,” Murray’s other recent credits include “Brooklyn” and “Love and Friendship.” On the TV side, she has appeared in “Truckers” and “The Fades.”

She is repped by the Curtis Brown Group and Thruline Entertainment.