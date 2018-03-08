Fandango Survey: What Women (Filmgoers) Want

A majority of women in a new survey by Fandango said they preferred action movies, while fewer than one in 10 said they preferred romance or romantic comedies.

The survey of more than 3,000 women ages 18 to 52 coincides with International Women’s Day and a shift in Hollywood to feature more female-led stories in television and film.

The top genres for women were action, science fiction, drama and comedy. The least popular genres were romance, family and animated films, and fantasy.

“It’s clear from our survey that women want more female-driven stories told by female writers and directors on the big screen,” Alicia Malone, author of “Backwards & In Heels: The Past, Present and Future of Women Working in Film, said in a statement. “Contrary to the age-old Hollywood belief, women are not just looking for romance at the cinema.”

The survey also found that 85% of women are the decision-makers when choosing movies for friends and family. Fandango found that women purchased 56% of tickets for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Three-fourths of women surveyed said they preferred to watch films with diverse casts, and 57% said they preferred female-driven stories to be told by women directors and writers.

Where once women struggled to be heard, they’re now driving the conversation in Hollywood, which has recognized the critical and commercial success of films and television shows like “Lady Bird,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Fandango’s survey also asked women about the Time’s Up movement, and how women are represented in an industry where men have long dominated both in front of and behind the camera. Nearly eight in 10 women said the Time’s Up movement will have a tangible impact on women working in the entertainment industry. More than three-fourths of women said women are too often stereotyped in blockbusters and roughly the same rate said they would like to see more female ensemble casts.