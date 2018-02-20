You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fandango Sold Over 30% of ‘Black Panther’ Tickets

Dave McNary

Online ticketing service Fandango sold tickets accounting for more than 30% of the opening weekend box office dollars for “Black Panther,” marking one of Fandango’s largest shares in the company’s 18-year history.

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” topped “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for the second-highest four-day domestic opening of all time, with $242 million at 4,020 North American locations. That makes Fandango’s share at least $72.6 million.

Fandango’s “Black Panther” sales set records as the top superhero opening weekend ticket-seller, the top February opening weekend ticket-seller, and the fourth-highest preseller (following the last three “Star Wars” movies).

“Our share of the opening weekend box office for ‘Black Panther’ points to Fandango’s comprehensive coverage and ubiquity on all online and mobile devices, as well as social media platforms, wherever fans are discovering movies and looking to buy tickets,” said Fandango president Paul Yanover.

“We congratulate the filmmakers and the studio on delivering a groundbreaking superhero movie that keeps audiences coming back again and again,” Yanover added.

Fandango also said that, in a survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers, 61% are considering repeat viewings of “Black Panther.”

Fandango, a unit of NBCUniversal, announced in 2015 that it had sold 29% of the opening weekend tickets for “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which set a company record at that point.

