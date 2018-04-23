Fandango Signs National Amusements’ Showcase Chain, Tops 40,000 Screens Worldwide

Online movie ticketer Fandango has signed its first-ever agreement with National Amusements for ticketing at nearly 400 screens throughout the Northeast.

Fandango made the announcement Monday, the opening day of the CinemaCon convention of theater owners in Las Vegas, Nev. The company also said it has added more than 1,500 new screens from more than a dozen exhibitors across the country over the past year, bringing its worldwide screen count to more than 40,000 screens.

“Fandango is proud to represent National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas and further serve moviegoers throughout the Northeast with our leading-edge movie discovery and ticketing innovations,” said Kevin Shepela, Fandango senior vice president and chief commerce officer. “By enabling Showcase Cinemas customers to quickly and easily discover movies and buy tickets on the latest online, mobile, social, AI bot and voice assistant platforms, we believe we can help drive even more moviegoers into their theaters for many years to come.”

The company noted that it has incorporated digital payment platforms into its ticketing service, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Visa Checkout and Masterpass, enabling ticket purchases via debit and credit cards.

“We look forward to working with Fandango to bring our superior entertainment experience, showtimes, and tickets to millions of additional moviegoers across Fandango’s digital platforms,” said Mark Malinowski, VP of marketing for National Amusements. “With the continued rise of advance ticketing and reserved seating, we know many of our customers want to use Fandango as part of their movie-going planning process.”

Fandango, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, announced last week its first loyalty-rewards program that will offer monetary credits to customers. The Fandango VIP+ program will grant points worth $6 in credits for every four tickets purchased through Fandango.