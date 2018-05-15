Fandango Launches Prop Store Ahead of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Release

Movie-ticketing company Fandango is getting into the prop business.

The Los Angeles-based company said on Tuesday that it would begin selling official prop replicas from popular films and franchises, starting with the upcoming Universal release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which bows on June 22.

Fandango’s FanShop will feature high-end props like a Indominus rex head replica that sells for nearly $25,000. The replica is of the dinosaur that served as the main antagonist in “Jurassic World.” Other props are more affordable. An Isla Nublar map replica, for instance, retails for $99.99. Other items include a baby velociraptor, “hatched” dinosaur eggs, and an aviary set design schematic.

Each item will come with an official signed certificate of authenticity issued by Universal Studios that will include the product number in the series and other details.

“FanShop is delighted to launch its new Prop Shop in collaboration with Universal Studios and their incredible artists,” Holly Rawlinson, vice president of marketing, merchandising, and licensing for Fandango FanShop, said in a statement. “Our goal is to deliver authentic prop replicas that will help fans relive the thrills of their favorite films, while building excitement for upcoming theatrical releases.”

Fandango is part of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal.