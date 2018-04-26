‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores Third-Largest Fandango Pre-Sale

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” has already eclipsed “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as the third-highest pre-seller in Fandango’s 18-year history.

The online ticket seller said “Infinity War” trails only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in total Fandango pre-sales.

Fandango reported Thursday that ”Avengers: Infinity War” has already sold out more than 2,000 showtimes on Fandango, while theater owners continue to add new showtimes throughout the weekend on Fandango to meet demand.

“Avengers: Infinity War’s” Fandango pre-sale records include the top superhero pre-seller, beating “Black Panther,” as well as the best summer movie pre-seller, surpassing 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part II.”

“‘Avengers: Infinity War’ enters theaters this weekend as the most anticipated movie of the year,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Fueled by tremendous advance ticket sales and positive word of mouth, Marvel Studios’ biggest and most ambitious movie ever will deliver a big-screen event that fans won’t want to miss.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” will begin screening in North America on Thursday night. It’s heading towards a domestic opening weekend of $225 million to $245 million, with a possibility of even crossing the $250 million mark.

As of now, the biggest opening weekend of all time belongs to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which bowed with $248 million in 2015 and went on to make over $936.6 million domestically. Only five films in history have hit the $200 million mark in their debuts.