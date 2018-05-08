Fandango Partners With Instagram for Movie Ticketing

Online movie ticket seller Fandango has launched a new ticketing integration on Instagram, providing access to showtimes and ticketing at more than 30,000 screens nationwide.

The alliance also includes connection to movie merchandise and promotional offers, including movie poster and collectible gifts-with-purchase available to Fandango ticket buyers through shopping on Instagram.

“As millions of movie fans have gravitated to social media platforms to discover, share and engage with their favorite movie content, Fandango has been essential to that experience, offering ticketing capabilities and access to the most comprehensive network of U.S. theaters,” Fandango president Paul Yanover said. “We’re very excited to integrate ticketing into our Fandango Instagram, and look forward to working with our studio partners to help transform consumer passion into advance ticket purchases.”

Fandango sales accounted for 33% of the domestic box office for the opening weekend of Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity Wars,” which set a record with $257.7 million. Fandango’s first 24 hours of pre-sales on May 4 for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” more than doubled the first day pre-sales for “Black Panther” at the same point in the sales cycle.

Fandango, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, announced on April 23 that it had signed its first-ever agreement for ticketing at nearly 400 screens throughout the northeast at the Showcase Cinemas, bringing its worldwide screen count to more than 40,000 screens.