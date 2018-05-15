Famke Janssen Joins John Travolta’s Crime Thriller ‘The Poison Rose’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Famke Janssen and Robert Patrick have joined John Travolta and Morgan Freeman in the crime thriller “The Poison Rose,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Janssen will play Travolta’s love interest in the film. Former high school sweethearts, the two rekindle their romance when she hires him to investigate a murder. Travolta will play a private investigator who enjoys his share of drinking, smoking, and gambling, as well as women in distress.

George Gallo will direct from a script he wrote with Richard Salvatore, based on Salvatore’s novel of the same name. Salvatore will produce through his March on Productions with Jeff Elliott (“Imperium”), Oscar Generale (“Speed Kills”), and David Ornston. Sales launched earlier this year at the European Film Market with BondIt Media Capital and Sherborne Media Capital providing financing for the picture.

Janssen is best known as Jean Grey in the “X-Men” franchise and has starred in the “Taken” trilogy opposite Liam Neeson. She recently appeared on “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Blacklist: Redemption,” and will be seen next in Cuba Gooding Jr.’s directorial debut, “Louisiana Caviar,” and in “All I Wish” opposite Sharon Stone and Tony Goldwyn. She most recently wrapped production on “Primal” alongside Nicholas Cage.

Patrick starred as agent Cabe Gallo on the four seasons of CBS’ “Scorpion,” which was recently canceled by the network.

Janssen is represented by ICM Partners.