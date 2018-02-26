You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ Movie, Starring Michael B. Jordan, Gets First Trailer

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All

HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon.

Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge.

“By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” Jordan’s character Guy Montag, a “fireman” in charge of burning the novels who struggles with his role of erasing history, says in the clip before an auditorium of children.

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing — news, facts, memoirs, internet of old. Burn it,” Shannon, who plays Jordan’s captain, says in the trailer. “We are not born equal, so we must be made equal by the fire.”

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film also stars Sofia Boutella, Lilly Singh, Laura Harrier, and Martin Donovan. Jordan served as an executive producer on the project, producing through his Outlier Productions. Other executive producers are Sarah Green of Brace Cove Productions, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Noruz Films’ Bahrani, who co-wrote with Amir Naderi. David Coatsworth is a producer.

This is not the first time Bradbury’s story has been adapted, as it was previously made into a 1966 British film, a 1979 play, a 1984 video game, and a collection of short stories by the author, titled “A Pleasure to Burn.”

Fahrenheit 451” will be released on HBO in May.

More Film

  • Queen Latifah

    Queen Latifah to Star in Inspirational True-Life Drama 'Hope's Wish'

    HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge. “By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” […]

  • DORA THE EXPLORER

    'Dora the Explorer' Live-Action Movie Gets Summer Release

    HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge. “By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” […]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney CEO Bob Iger Touts 'Black Panther's' Franchise Potential

    HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge. “By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Sprints Past Estimates for Massive Second Weekend

    HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge. “By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” […]

  • Fahrenheit 451 Trailer

    HBO's 'Fahrenheit 451' Movie, Starring Michael B. Jordan, Gets First Trailer

    HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge. “By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” […]

  • Japan Box Office: ‘Greatest Showman’ Beats

    Japan Box Office: ‘Greatest Showman’ Beats ‘Demon Cat’

    HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge. “By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” […]

  • Gina Rodriguez

    Gina Rodriguez to Star in, Produce Netflix Rom-Com 'Someone Great'

    HBO released its first look at “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon. Based on Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel of the same name, the film follows a futuristic American society where books are burned to censor and destroy knowledge. “By the time you guys grow up, there won’t be one book left,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad