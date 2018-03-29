Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Gina Rodriguez Join Miranda July Heist Movie

Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins, and Debra Winger will star in Miranda July’s untitled heist movie.

Annapurna and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment are the production companies. “The Beguiled” producer Youree Henley is also on board for the project, in which a woman named Old Dolio has her life turned upside-down when her parents invite an outsider to join their biggest heist yet.

Wood will portray Old Dolio, while Jenkins and Winger have been cast as the parents. Rodriguez is portraying a woman who learns of the family’s secrets.

The project will be July’s third film and the first she will not star in. July wrote, directed, and starred in the 2005 film “Me and You and Everyone We Know,” which won a special jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival and the Camera d’Or at Cannes. She also wrote, directed, and starred in 2011’s “The Future.”

Wood stars in HBO’s “Westworld.” Rodriguez can be seen in “Annihilation” and the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and has signed to star in Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego movie. Jenkins was nominated in January for an Academy Award in the best supporting actor category for his role in Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water.” Winger stars in Netflix’s “The Ranch.”