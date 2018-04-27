Eva Green, Kathy Bates, Ed Skrein Join Sci-Fi Thriller ‘A Patriot’

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.”

Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern Film and John Giwa-Amu from Red & Black Films with Angus Finney executive producing.

The Exchange has worldwide sales rights for “A Patriot” and will be introducing the tile to buyers at the upcoming Cannes market.

“A Patriot” takes place in a future authoritarian state that has walled itself away from a world ravaged by climate chaos and resource wars. The story follows the unquestioning Border Corp Captain — played by Green — as she fights to defend the purity of the population, until a chance discovery makes her doubt the authorities she has pledged her allegiance and life to protect.

“We are very excited to bring this commercial sci-fi thriller to market,” said Brian O’Shea of the Exchange. “With great talent attached to this powerful storyline, ‘A Patriot’ will surely garner global theatrical distribution.”

The Exchange 2018 Cannes lineup includes Aja Naomi King’s “A Girl From Mogadishu,” Ethan Hawke’s “Blaze,” and Jeremiah Zagar’s “We the Animals.”

Green is represented by UTA and Tavistock Wood Management. Bates is repped by ICM Partners. Skrein is repped by CAA, 42, and Bloom, Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.