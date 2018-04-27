You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eva Green, Kathy Bates, Ed Skrein Join Sci-Fi Thriller ‘A Patriot’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eva Green Kathy Bates Ed Skrein
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.”

Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern Film and John Giwa-Amu from Red & Black Films with Angus Finney executive producing.

The Exchange has worldwide sales rights for “A Patriot” and will be introducing the tile to buyers at the upcoming Cannes market.

“A Patriot” takes place in a future authoritarian state that has walled itself away from a world ravaged by climate chaos and resource wars. The story follows the unquestioning Border Corp Captain — played by Green — as she fights to defend the purity of the population, until a chance discovery makes her doubt the authorities she has pledged her allegiance and life to protect.

“We are very excited to bring this commercial sci-fi thriller to market,” said Brian O’Shea of the Exchange. “With great talent attached to this powerful storyline, ‘A Patriot’ will surely garner global theatrical distribution.”

The Exchange 2018 Cannes lineup includes Aja Naomi King’s “A Girl From Mogadishu,” Ethan Hawke’s “Blaze,” and Jeremiah Zagar’s “We the Animals.”

Green is represented by UTA and Tavistock Wood Management. Bates is repped by ICM Partners. Skrein is repped by CAA, 42, and Bloom, Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

More Film

  • Steven Spielberg, Liam Neeson, Sir Ben

    Steven Spielberg, Liam Neeson Reflect on 'Schindler's List' 25 Years Later

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.” Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern […]

  • Eva Green Kathy Bates Ed Skrein

    Eva Green, Kathy Bates, Ed Skrein Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'A Patriot'

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.” Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern […]

  • Watch Trailer for Cannes' Critics' Week

    Watch Trailer for Cannes' Critics' Week Player 'Woman at War' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.” Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern […]

  • Thierry Fremaux

    Cannes Film Festival to Create Hotline for Sexual Harassment Victims (Report)

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.” Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern […]

  • Exclusive Trailer for Cannes-Selected ’Another Day

    Watch the Exclusive Trailer for Cannes Out of Competition Player ‘Another Day of Life’

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.” Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern […]

  • Supercon-Film-Review

    Film Review: 'Supercon'

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.” Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern […]

  • Kenya Bans LGBT Love Story 'Rafiki'

    Kenya Bans LGBT Love Story 'Rafiki' Ahead of Cannes Premiere

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival announcement, Eva Green, Kathy Bates, and Ed Skrein have been cast in the science-fiction thriller “A Patriot.” Currently in pre-production, the project has Dan Pringle (“K-Shop”) attached to direct from an original screenplay he co-wrote with Toby Rushton. The project is being produced by Adam Merrifield (“K-Shop”) from White Lantern […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad