Europe Sees Record Admissions in 2017

Ticket sales across the whole of Europe hit a record estimated 1.29 billion in 2017, according to latest figures from the European Audiovisual Observatory. A new report also suggests that figures for the European Union remain strong despite a marginal year-on-year fall in admissions.

Announcing its initial estimates for European cinema attendance in 2017 at the Berlin Film Festival the European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO), the European public service body which collates official information on the audiovisual industry across Europe, revealed 985 million tickets had been sold across the 28 E.U. member states last year. Although this was 6.6 million fewer admissions than seen in 2016, a 0.7% drop year-on-year, it still remained the second highest level recorded across the E.U. since 2004. The report concludes the 2017 results “confirm the regained strength of the European theatrical market which had been declining from 2010 up until 2014.”

The report said the marginal decline in total E.U. admissions could be largely attributed to a major drop in Italy and a comparatively poor year-on-year performance in France. Italy saw admissions fall 12.9% to 99.2 million. A major contributing factor was the lack any single title to compete with 2016’s record-breaking local comedy “Quo Vado?,” which achieved Italy’s highest admissions result of all-time with 8.9 million. Italy saw its market share for local productions fall from 28.7% in 2016, when “Quo Vado?” led all titles, to 18.3% in 2017.

France saw its admissions for 2017 slip 1.8% to 209.2 million. This meant that France lost its claim to being Europe’s biggest market in terms of admissions, having been overtaken by Russia, which enjoyed a record year. The EAO tracks a number of non-E.U. territories in Europe, including Russia and Turkey. Russia saw ticket sales surpass 200 million for the first time, finishing at 213.6 million admissions for 2017, a rise of 9.7% over 2016, overtaking France. Turkey saw a resurgence, after a two year stagnation period, with admissions up 22.1% to 71.2 million.

With results for non-E.U. markets included total tracked ticket sales across Europe actually hit their highest level on record with an estimated 1.29 billion tickets.

Amongst E.U. markets the U.K. and Germany were the only major markets to record year-on-year gains with the U.K. up 1.4% at 170.6 million and Germany up 1% at 122.3 million. In total 13 of the E.U. member states saw admissions rise year-on-year, 7 dropped, 5 remained stable and 3 (Belgium. Luxembourg and Malta) have yet to report final figures for 2017. Markets achieving new records included Poland (56.6 million admissions), Netherlands (36.0 million), Romania (14.5 million) and the Slovak Republic (6.7 million).

Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (pictured) and “Beauty and the Beast” were the top ranked films across the E.U., alongside Universal’s “Despicable Me 3,” although the report states that it is currently “too early” to analyse the complete E.U. admissions by origin. “The first figures already available would seem to suggest that both European films and U.S. films registered a slight year-on-year decline in admissions,” states the report. “As in 2016, it looks as though there were no break-away successes as no single film seems to have generated more than 30 million admissions in 2017.”

France and the U.K. achieved the highest market shares among E.U. markets for local productions (including U.S. studio inward investment titles) with both markets achieving local market share of 37.4%. Turkey however continued to lead among all European markets achieving a local market share of 56.5% in 2017.