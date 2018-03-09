You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Etan Cohen and DreamWorks Animation Developing ‘Bad Guys’ Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Etan Cohen Bad Guys
CREDIT: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey.

“Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film.

Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve as exec producers.

A USA Today and New York Times best-seller, the first “Bad Guys” book was published in the U.S. in December 2016. There are more than 2.2 million copies of “The Bad Guys” books in print.

The story revolves around four “bad guys” — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Mr. Snake, and Mr. Piranha — who, after growing tired of others screaming and running away from them, decide to become a force for good… despite their affinity for being bad.

While he is better known for his live-action comedies like “Tropic Thunder,” “Get Hard,” and the upcoming “Holmes & Watson,” which he also directed, Cohen isn’t a stranger to the animated world. Cohen first cut his teeth working on animated shows like “King of the Hill” and “American Dad!” He also has a relationship with DWA as a writer on “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.”

Foundation Media Partners and Berg’s Northside Services negotiated the deal for the rights to Blabey’s book series.

Cohen is represented by Dan Rabinow at CAA and manager Jimmy Miller at Mosaic.

More Film

  • Adi Ezroni Prisoners of War

    Adi Ezroni and Mandy Tagger-Brockney Head Up Keshet With 'Family-Like Culture'

    DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey. “Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film. Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve […]

  • Love Simon Alexandra Shipp Nick Robinson

    'Love, Simon' Stars Say Gay Teen Romance Will Save Lives

    DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey. “Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film. Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve […]

  • Proposals to Shorten Windowing in France

    Proposals to Shorten Windowing in France Unveiled

    DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey. “Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film. Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve […]

  • Etan Cohen Bad Guys

    Etan Cohen and DreamWorks Animation Developing 'Bad Guys' Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey. “Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film. Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve […]

  • A Wrinkle in Time

    Box Office: 'A Wrinkle in Time' Earns $1.3 Million on Thursday Night

    DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey. “Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film. Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve […]

  • Colombia Launches First Int’l Sales Agency,

    Colombia’s Launches First International Sales Agency, Atmosferas (EXCLUSIVE)

    DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey. “Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film. Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve […]

  • The Wound

    LGBT-Themed 'The Wound' Back in South African Theaters After Court Ruling

    DreamWorks Animation has optioned “The Bad Guys,” based on Scholastic’s best-selling illustrated chapter book series from award-winning author Aaron Blabey. “Tropic Thunder” scribe Etan Cohen has been set to adapt the series into a feature animated film. Blabey, Patrick Hughes of Foundation Management, Jeff Berg of Northside Services, and Damon Ross from DreamWorks will serve […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad