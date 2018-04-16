You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmy Nominee Carrie Coon Is One of the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Villains

“Fargo” and “The Leftovers” actress Carrie Coon is the latest name added to the vast official cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War.” Coon voices Proxima Midnight, a member of villain Thanos’ Black Order, in the ensemble superhero movie, which opens worldwide from April 25.

The news of Coon’s participation was revealed by “Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo in an interview with British magazine Radio Times. Having reconfirmed that Irish actor Tom Vaughn-Lawlor was voicing fellow Black Order member Ebony Maw, the brothers were asked if they could reveal “any other interesting voices in the Black Order.” “Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight,” Joe Russo said.

Coon was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for leading actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Gloria Bungle in the third season of FX’s “Fargo.” She recently appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and Jody Hill’s comedy “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter,” opposite Josh Brolin (who voices and performed the motion capture for Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”). “Legacy” premiered at the South by Southwest festival last month.

The in-demand actress has also recently completed production on “Kin,” directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker, and Steve McQueen’s Chicago-set crime drama “Widows.”

Proxima Midnight is the only female member of the Black Order, the league of Thanos’ henchmen. “The Square” star Terry Notary is voicing fellow member Cull Obsidian. Both Notary and Vaughn-Lawlor also performed the motion capture for their characters on set. Only the voice actor for Black Order member Corvus Glaive has yet to be revealed.

