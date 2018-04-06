Emily Blunt Reveals She Had John Krasinski ‘Sack’ Her Friend From ‘A Quiet Place’

Emily Blunt had to get husband John Krasinski to “sack” a rival actress to make way for her to star in his horror film “A Quiet Place,” she revealed on a U.K. chat show Friday. Appearing on the first episode in a new season of British chat show “The Graham Norton Show” to promote the film, the actress said she had to insist Krasinski, who directed and co-stars in the film, fire another actress to allow her to take the role. Although Blunt did not name the actress she said she was a “good friend.”

Sitting beside Krasinski on the show, which was recorded Thursday, Blunt said she had initially been reluctant to appear in the horror film as she had just given birth to the couple’s second daughter, Violet, and had finished shooting “Mary Poppins Returns” so felt “in a state of joy.”

“When I read the script, I really wanted to do it,” Blunt told Norton. “John had already approached another actress – a good friend of mine – so I told him he had to ring her and sack her. Luckily we are still friends.”

“I’d heard she was a diva,” joked Krasinski.

Blunt also said she had felt terrified to take on the iconic role of Mary Poppins originated by Julie Andrews. “It felt thrilling and scary at the same time,” said the British actress.

“A Quiet Place” opens in the U.S., U.K. and other markets this weekend. “The Graham Norton Show” airs Friday nights in the U.K. on BBC One.