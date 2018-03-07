Elizabeth Banks to Star in James Gunn-Produced Horror Film

Elizabeth Banks has signed on as the lead in an untitled horror film produced by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and The H Collective.

“The Hive” helmer David Yarovesky will direct the project, which will be written by Brian and Mark Gunn. The H Collective will fully finance the feature and produce alongside Gunn and his company Troll Court Entertainment. The H Collective announced the project last November, and it is expected to start production this spring.

Plot details are unknown at this time.

“Elizabeth and I have been on the same artistic page since we first met when she auditioned for Slither back in 2005,” Gunn said. “She’s since remained one of my best friends in the world, and I’ve been fighting tooth and nail to work with her again. She’s the perfect partner to Yarvo, the H Collective and myself in creating this very special project.”

Banks recently wrapped “The Happytime Murders” opposite Melissa McCarthy. She also appeared in “Pitch Perfect 3” and has produced all three films in the hit “Pitch Perfect” franchise, which has grossed half a billion dollars. She is currently in development on Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels,” which she will direct and produce.

She is represented by Untitled Entertainment, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Gunn and Yarovesky are represented by UTA.