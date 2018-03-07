You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elizabeth Banks to Star in James Gunn-Produced Horror Film

Justin Kroll

Elizabeth Banks'Pitch Perfect 3' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks has signed on as the lead in an untitled horror film produced by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and The H Collective.

“The Hive” helmer David Yarovesky will direct the project, which will be written by Brian and Mark Gunn. The H Collective will fully finance the feature and produce alongside Gunn and his company Troll Court Entertainment. The H Collective announced the project last November, and it is expected to start production this spring.

Plot details are unknown at this time.

“Elizabeth and I have been on the same artistic page since we first met when she auditioned for Slither back in 2005,” Gunn said. “She’s since remained one of my best friends in the world, and I’ve been fighting tooth and nail to work with her again. She’s the perfect partner to Yarvo, the H Collective and myself in creating this very special project.”

Banks recently wrapped “The Happytime Murders” opposite Melissa McCarthy. She also appeared in “Pitch Perfect 3” and has produced all three films in the hit “Pitch Perfect” franchise, which has grossed half a billion dollars. She is currently in development on Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels,” which she will direct and produce.

She is represented by Untitled Entertainment, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Gunn and Yarovesky are represented by UTA.

  Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss Tackle Heartbreak

    Saoirse Ronan and Elisabeth Moss Tackle Love and Heartbreak in 'The Seagull' Trailer

  Elizabeth Banks'Pitch Perfect 3' film premiere,

    Elizabeth Banks to Star in James Gunn-Produced Horror Film

  A Wrinkle in Time

    'A Wrinkle in Time' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

  William Hurt Bill Pullman

    William Hurt Breaks Leg; Bill Pullman Subs in 'The Coldest Game' (EXCLUSIVE)

  SXSW Honorees Armie Hammer Paul Thomas

    Texas Film Awards Honor Paul Thomas Anderson, Armie Hammer

  'Obit' Editor Kristin Bye Wins Karen

    'Obit' Editor Kristin Bye Wins Karen Schmeer Fellowship

  Kenneth Lonergan Oscar Win Manchester by

    Kenneth Lonergan Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

