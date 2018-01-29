Elisabeth Moss to Star as a Punk Rocker in Alex Ross Perry’s ‘Her Smell’

Elisabeth Moss will produce and star in Bow and Arrow Entertainment’s “Her Smell,” with Alex Ross Perry directing from his own script.

Moss will lead an ensemble cast and produce the film, alongside Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow, Adam Piotrowicz, and Perry.

Moss will star as Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.

“With ‘Her Smell,’ Alex has crafted another fantastic piece filled with memorable characters,” said Perniciaro. “The film represents his continued evolution as one of our most important emerging cinematic voices. We are so excited to see this story about powerful, talented, beautifully flawed yet heroically unapologetic women come to life.”

Production will begin shortly after Moss wraps production on the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is currently filming. Moss won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of June Osborne in the Hulu series.

Moss has starred in two other films directed by Perry — “Queen of Earth” and “Listen Up Phillip.” Perry’s “Golden Exits” debuted in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and will be released in theaters on Feb. 9 by Vertical Entertainment and Sony Pictures Worldwide. Perry also directed “The Color Wheel” and wrote the script for Disney’s “Christopher Robin.”

Bow and Arrow premiered Crystal Moselle’s “Skate Kitchen” and Josephine Decker’s “Madeline’s Madeline.”

Moss is also set to star in the women’s rights drama “Call Jane,” to be directed by Simon Curtis, which will begin production later this year.

Endeavor Content is representing sales for the film along with Bow and Arrow. Moss is repped by WME, Ribisi Entertainment, and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.