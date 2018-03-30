Egyptian Producer Mohamed Hefzy Appointed Cairo Film Festival President (EXCLUSIVE)

ROME — Egyptian independent producer Mohamed Hefzy has been appointed president of the Cairo Film Festival with a mandate to revamp and relaunch the prominent Arab fest which has been losing luster due to political turbulence, terrorism, and the recent launch of a rival event in a Red Sea resort.

Hefzy, 43, is the youngest president in the Cairo fest’s 40-edition history and the first chosen from within the country’s film industry ranks. He replaces critic Magda Wasef, while critic and academic Youssef Sherif Rizkalla remains the fest’s artistic director.

“It’s a big responsibility…there is a lot that needs to be improved,” he said. Hefzy added that he had not expected Egyptian Culture Minister Ines Abdel-Dayem — a former Cairo Opera House chairwoman appointed minister in January — to pick him for the challenging task, but noted that they “share a very similar vision for how the festival can find its footing and regain its strength.”

Hefzy’s Film Clinic shingle has produced a steady output of well-received, often edgy, Egyptian titles in recent years that have circulated internationally, such as Mohamed Diab’s thriller “Clash,” set inside a police paddy wagon during the country’s 2013 street protests, and “Sheikh Jackson,” about an Egyptian Islamic fundamentalist cleric with a secret passion for the music of Michael Jackson, directed by Amr Salama.

Related Doha Film Institute's Qumra Event Wraps Positively, Unfazed by Qatar Blockade Big World Pictures Takes U.S. Rights on Egypt's 'In the Last Days of the City' (EXCLUSIVE)

He said his top priority is to “really develop” the Cairo fest’s film market side which used to be a key component of the oldest fest in the Arab and African worlds, member of international fest org, FIAPF. Egyptian film critic Samir Farid scrapped the Cairo film market when he took the reins in 2014 after a period of hiatus following Egypt’s 2011 revolution.

The Cairo Film Connection co-production platform was subsequently reinstated in 2016, but then disappeared again.

“I’m not saying that we are going to have a full-on market the first year [of my mandate], but this is something we definitely need to do in the future,” Hefzy said.

Another priority is to put the fest firmly back on the international circuit. Last year “it just felt like it was more for local consumption,” Hefzy noted. He now really wants to send out the message “that this festival is international, that we care about cinema from all over the world.”

A big problem on the international front has been that “because of the revolution and the security situation for the past several years…a lot of foreign guests have been scared to come to Cairo,” Hefzy said.

“But,” he added “I think that’s changing now, I think Cairo is becoming safe. Tourism is back and the hotels are full.”

Regarding competition from the ambitious new El Gouna Film Festival, which launched last year on the banks of the Red Sea, and from the Dubai fest which has risen to become the top dog, Hefzy admitted “it’s going to be really tough” to lure away premiers of Arabic films and Middle East launches of top notch international fare, especially the first year.

But Hefzy is confident that the appeal of Cairo’s sophisticated metropolitan audience combined with the reinstated market component, and the fact that “Egypt still has the strongest film industry in the region” will prompt the fest to attract “some of the best films out there” by the end of his three-year mandate.