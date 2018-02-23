Oscar-Nominated Film Editor Edward Abroms Dies at 82

Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award winning film editor Edward Abroms died on Feb. 13 of heart failure in Thousand Oaks, Ca. He was 82.

He received an Academy Award nomination in 1983 with Frank Moriss for “Blue Thunder.” Abroms won Emmys for “My Sweet Charlie” in 1970 and for “Columbo” in 1972.

His TV credits include “Ironside,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Kojak,” “Police Story,” “CHiPs,” “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

Abroms worked with director Steven Spielberg on the pilot for “Night Gallery” in 1969 and on Spielberg’s first feature film “The Sugarland Express.” He was also an editor on “Jewel of the Nile.”

Abroms broke into the entertainment industry with a job at the mailroom at Republic Studios, then went to work at Technicolor where he met his wife Colleen. He began working as an apprentice at Review Productions to assistant editor and dialog editor on the series “Tarzan.”

In 1969 he teamed up with director Lamont Johnson on the television movie “Deadlock,” which led to his editing assignment on the TV movie “My Sweet Charlie.”

Abroms was a member of the Directors Guild of America, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Motion Picture Editors Guild and American Cinema Editors (ACE), having served 30 years on the board of that organization with the last 17 as its treasurer. ACE honored Abroms with a Career Achievement Award in 2006.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Colleen; his children Ed Abroms (and his wife Terra), Lynn Abroms (and her partner, Scott Lerner) and Cindy Hammond (and her husband Danny Hammond); along with his grandchildren Brandon, Jordon (and his wife Jordann) and James.