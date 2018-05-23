Anna Paquin’s ‘The Parting Glass’ and ‘Incredibles 2’ in the Edinburgh International Film Festival Lineup

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Dechlan Nicholson

Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer.

Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of having a big international family picture, “Incredibles 2” will feature, after “Cars 3” played last year and “Finding Dory” in 2016.

“Puzzle,” with Kelly Macdonald, and “Swimming with Men,” with Brydon, had already been announced as the opening and closing night movies respectively of the 72nd edition of EIFF.

“From the best of up-and-coming British filmmakers to striking new cinema from around the world, we offer something for everyone: from rare access to filmmakers, live events to experience and the opportunity to see films that may never appear in the country again,” said Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director (pictured). “We remain one of the world’s most venerable and acclaimed film festivals and are delighted to be able to offer audiences the chance to see some of the most exciting and innovative new film talent, in a setting steeped in history.”

Related

The festival will have special focuses on homegrown, U.S., European, and world movies. A best of British strand includes the world premiere of Simon Fellow’s thriller “Steel Country,” which stars Andrew Scott (“Sherlock”) as a truck driver turned detective. The sidebar will also have family drama “Two For Joy,” starring Samantha Morton, oddball comedy drama “Eaten by Lions,” and Haifaa al-Mansour’s “Mary Shelley,” with Elle Fanning.

In the American Dreams section there will be Brie Larson’s “Unicorn Store,” which she also stars in alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Joan Cusack. There will also  be Nick Offerman-starrer “Hearts Beat Loud,” and “Terminal,” the glossy thriller starring and produced by Margot Robbie. “Ideal Home,” in which Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan play a bickering gay couple, is also in the lineup.

In the European Perspectives lineup there are pictures including “Tulipani: Love, Honour and a Bicycle,” and brooding drama “The Secret of Marrowbone,” with stars including Anya Taylor-Joy. South American drama “The Heiress” and Chinese film “No. 1 Chung Ying Street; Girls Always Happy” are in the international lineup. Australia comedy “Flammable Children,” starring Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce, is also in the mix.

In the docs section there is a strong musical theme. The features include “Whitney,” which launched to widespread acclaim at Cannes, “George Michael: Freedom – The Director’s Cut,” about the life of the eponymous singer, and “Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis,” about the titular Scottish band.

The country focus will be Canada, with movies including “Indian Horse,” and “Kayak to Klemtu,” and a selection of shorts. Special events at EIFF include a screening “Jaws” with the score played by a live orchestra. The festival runs between June 20 and July 1.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for

    Why 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for Its Own Good

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Barry Levinson to Be Feted at

    Barry Levinson to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

    Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer. Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of […]

  • Spanish Film Director Alejandro Amenabar Poses

    Movistar + Moves Into Original Film With Alejandro Amenábar's Next Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer. Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of […]

  • 'The Pluto Moment' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Pluto Moment'

    Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer. Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of […]

  • 'Carmen and Lola' Review: By-the-Numbers Roma

    Cannes Film Review: 'Carmen and Lola'

    Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer. Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of […]

  • Dark Crimes Jim Carrey review

    Film Review: Jim Carrey in 'Dark Crimes'

    Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer. Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of […]

  • Buster Keaton

    Film News Roundup: City of Los Angeles Names June 16 Buster Keaton Day

    Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer. Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad