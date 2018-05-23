Anna Paquin’s ‘The Parting Glass’ and ‘Incredibles 2’ in the Edinburgh International Film Festival Lineup

Films with Anna Paquin, Steve Coogan, Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and homegrown comedy star Rob Brydon are among the 121-strong lineup for the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer.

Paquin and and director Stephen Moyer will be in town with their movie “The Parting Glass,” which will be the People’s Gala film. Continuing its tradition of having a big international family picture, “Incredibles 2” will feature, after “Cars 3” played last year and “Finding Dory” in 2016.

“Puzzle,” with Kelly Macdonald, and “Swimming with Men,” with Brydon, had already been announced as the opening and closing night movies respectively of the 72nd edition of EIFF.

“From the best of up-and-coming British filmmakers to striking new cinema from around the world, we offer something for everyone: from rare access to filmmakers, live events to experience and the opportunity to see films that may never appear in the country again,” said Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director (pictured). “We remain one of the world’s most venerable and acclaimed film festivals and are delighted to be able to offer audiences the chance to see some of the most exciting and innovative new film talent, in a setting steeped in history.”

The festival will have special focuses on homegrown, U.S., European, and world movies. A best of British strand includes the world premiere of Simon Fellow’s thriller “Steel Country,” which stars Andrew Scott (“Sherlock”) as a truck driver turned detective. The sidebar will also have family drama “Two For Joy,” starring Samantha Morton, oddball comedy drama “Eaten by Lions,” and Haifaa al-Mansour’s “Mary Shelley,” with Elle Fanning.

In the American Dreams section there will be Brie Larson’s “Unicorn Store,” which she also stars in alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Joan Cusack. There will also be Nick Offerman-starrer “Hearts Beat Loud,” and “Terminal,” the glossy thriller starring and produced by Margot Robbie. “Ideal Home,” in which Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan play a bickering gay couple, is also in the lineup.

In the European Perspectives lineup there are pictures including “Tulipani: Love, Honour and a Bicycle,” and brooding drama “The Secret of Marrowbone,” with stars including Anya Taylor-Joy. South American drama “The Heiress” and Chinese film “No. 1 Chung Ying Street; Girls Always Happy” are in the international lineup. Australia comedy “Flammable Children,” starring Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce, is also in the mix.

In the docs section there is a strong musical theme. The features include “Whitney,” which launched to widespread acclaim at Cannes, “George Michael: Freedom – The Director’s Cut,” about the life of the eponymous singer, and “Almost Fashionable: A Film About Travis,” about the titular Scottish band.

The country focus will be Canada, with movies including “Indian Horse,” and “Kayak to Klemtu,” and a selection of shorts. Special events at EIFF include a screening “Jaws” with the score played by a live orchestra. The festival runs between June 20 and July 1.