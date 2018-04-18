You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Edgar Ramirez Joins Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise'

Justin Kroll

Edgar Ramirez
Edgar Ramirez has joined Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.”

Jaume Collet-Serra is on board to direct the movie based on the classic theme park attraction, which operates in several Disney Parks across the globe and takes guests on a guided tour through the rivers of the world. Oscar nominee Michael Green (“Logan”) penned the most recent draft of the script. He rewrote a screenplay by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Disney plans to develop the film as a possible franchise in the vein of its billion-dollar “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

John Davis and John Fox will produce via Davis Entertainment; Beau Flynn will produce with his FlynnPictureCo. banner; and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce through Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon is co-producing the movie, which is slated to go into production in May.

Seven Bucks is hot off the heels of its biggest hit to date, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which starred Johnson, and was produced by Garcia and Johnson. The movie has grossed almost $1 billion worldwide, including almost $404 million at the domestic box office. Flynn, Johnson, Garcia, and Garcia most recently collaborated on “Rampage” for Warner Bros./New Line, which just opened to No. 1 at the box office, grossing $154 million worldwide. The duo also worked on this summer’s action tentpole “Skyscraper” at Universal, which bows on July 13.

Ramirez was most recently seen in Netflix’s “Bright.” He is repped by CAA and Impression Entertainment. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

