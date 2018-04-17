Ed Skrein Lands Villain Role in ‘Maleficent’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

“Deadpool” actor Ed Skrein is in final negotiations to join Disney’s “Maleficent” sequel.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are returning to starring in the fantasy film, with “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” helmer Joachim Ronning to direct.

Exact details behind Skrein’s villain role are currently under wraps.

Joe Roth is producing the film, with Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton penning the latest script.

It is not clear where this film will pick up following the first movie, which was based on the fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty.” The original story centered on an evil fairy who cursed an infant princess to eternal sleep, only to realize the young girl was the only one who could save the kingdom from its dangerous ruler. “Maleficent” broke several box office records on its way to making $758.5 million worldwide.

Production on the sequel is set to start in 2018.

Skrein, who broke out as Ryan Reynolds nemesis in the first “Deadpool, is also known for his role as Daario Naharis in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” His upcoming projects include Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” which James Cameron is producing, and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

He is repped by CAA and 42.