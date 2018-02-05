‘Skyscraper’ Premieres Smashing New Trailer During Super Bowl

The trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s new film “Skyscraper” looks like a bad time for the residents of the world’s tallest and most advanced building.

Set to a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” Johnson flew through the air and shattered windows as flames roared in the background, and declared his determination to save his family, who are trapped 200 plus stories in the air.

Rotten Tomatoes teased a 17-second first look at the trailer on Twitter Thursday, telling fans of Johnson to tune in to Sunday’s big game to catch the full trailer. The clip showed Johnson telling a group of people that they had designed the building with “every single safety and security challenge” he could think of and in doing so had “trapped them 240 floors in the air.” The full trailer will air on tonight’s “The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

The first look at @TheRock's new movie #Skyscraper. Check back for the full trailer Sunday during the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/XFrZkFkrHO — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 1, 2018

Johnson, who no stranger to disaster flicks, also promoted the account on his own Twitter page, posting a movie poster of himself jumping from a crane into a broken window of the burning skyscraper. His caption reads, “We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families. Here’s the first look at our original concept film, [Skyscraper]. This Sunday during the Super Bowl, you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children.”

Watch the video below.