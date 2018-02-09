You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dwayne Johnson’s Action Comedy ‘Red Notice’ Lands at Universal, Legendary

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dwayne Johnson Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project.

Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on “Central Intelligence” and the upcoming “Skyscraper.”

“Red Notice” is produced by Beau Flynn through his FlynnPictureCo., with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing through their Seven Bucks Production banner, along with Thurber. Wendy Jacobson is executive producing.

Johnson is expected to be paid at least $20 million for the first time for “Red Notice.” The bidding war for the project came in the wake of the surprise success of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which starred Johnson with Kevin Hart and has grossed more than $850 million worldwide.

Sony Pictures confirmed on Feb. 7 that it was moving forward with a sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle,” with writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner in negotiations to pen the script. The sequel would bring back  Johnson, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan to reprise their starring roles, while Jake Kasdan is expected to return to the director’s chair. Matt Tolmach is returning to produce along with the Seven Bucks Production team of Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

Universal is releasing “Skyscraper” on July 13. It launched a trailer during the Feb. 4 Super Bowl.

Production on “Red Notice” is expected to start next year. WME reps Johnson and Thurber. Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown reps Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions. Hansen, Jacobson et al rep Thurber and Flynn. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

More Film

  • Dwayne Johnson Walk of Fame Honor

    Dwayne Johnson's Action Comedy 'Red Notice' Lands at Universal, Legendary

    Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project. Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on […]

  • EFM European Film Market 67th Berlinale

    Berlin: The European Film Market Builds on 30 Years of Global Success

    Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project. Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on […]

  • Beta Cinema Boards Berlinale Titles 3

    Beta Cinema Acquires Berlinale Competition Titles '3 Days in Quiberon,''In The Aisles'

    Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project. Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on […]

  • 'Fifty Shades Freed' Heats Up Thursday

    'Fifty Shades Freed' Heats Up Thursday Box Office With $5.6 Million

    Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project. Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on […]

  • Music Box Buys U.S. Rights to

    Music Box Films Scoops U.S. Rights to Marguerite Duras-Adapted 'Memoir of War' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project. Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on […]

  • Olivier Assayas Wasp Network

    Janus Films to Release Olivier Assayas's 4K-Restored 'Cold Water' in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project. Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on […]

  • Woody Allen BTS wonder wheel

    In France, Woody Allen Still Gets Respect, but #MeToo Hits Cultural Barriers

    Universal and Legendary are teaming up on Dwayne Johnson’s action comedy, “Red Notice,” winning a bidding war for the project. Warner Bros. New Line, Paramount and Sony were also involved in seeking to land the heist thriller project, which has Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct from his own script. Thurber collaborated with Johnson on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad