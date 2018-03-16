Dwayne Johnson’s Action-Thriller ‘Red Notice’ Gets 2020 Release Date

Universal has set a June 12, 2020, release date for Dwayne Johnson’s action-thriller “Red Notice.”

Johnson is re-teaming with his “Skyscraper” and “Central Intelligence” writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber. The actor plays an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most wanted art thief in the world.

The film will be produced by the returning “Skyscraper” team, including Beau Flynn for his Flynn Picture Company; Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson will executive produce.

Johnson is expected to get his first $20 million paycheck for the gig. Universal and Legendary won a bidding war for the project last month in the wake of the surprise success of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which starred Johnson with Kevin Hart. The movie has hauled more than $930 million worldwide.

The studio it already developing a sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” with writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner in negotiations to pen the script. The second installment would bring back Johnson, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan to reprise their starring roles. Jake Kasdan is expected to return to the director’s chair.

New Line is opening Johnson’s “Rampage” on April 13. Universal is releasing his action-adventure “Skyscraper” on July 13.