You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Rampage’ Bumps Up a Week After ‘Avengers’ Move

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rampage trailer
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Line

Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13.

The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives “Rampage” a full two weeks again before the latest Avengers adventure arrives.

Warner Bros., which is releasing the movie through its New Line division, has high hopes for “Rampage.” Johnson has underlined his status as a box office superstar through “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The action-comedy overperformed during the past two months for Sony with $930 million in worldwide grosses.

In “Rampage,” Johnson portrays a primatologist who keeps people at a distance, but shares a bond with George, a silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment mutates the gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size — along with other similarly altered animals across North America, destroying everything in their path.

Rampage” also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan alongside P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, and Matt Gerald.

“San Andreas” director Brad Peyton helms from a screenplay by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal, and Adam Sztykiel with a story by Ryan Engle, based on the video game “Rampage.” The film is produced by Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Hiram Garcia, and Peyton.

More Film

  • Japan Box Office: ‘Doraemon Treasure Island’

    Japan Box Office: ‘Doraemon Treasure Island’ Outpaces ‘Black Panther’

    Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13. The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Bumps Up a Week After 'Avengers' Move

    Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13. The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives […]

  • Dave Hollis Disney

    Disney Distribution Overhaul: Cathleen Taff Promoted, Dave Hollis Stepping Down

    Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13. The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives […]

  • Frances McDormand Oscars

    Frances McDormand Oscar Speech Sparks Interest in Inclusion Riders

    Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13. The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives […]

  • Tiffany Haddish

    Tiffany Haddish to Star in Tyler Perry Comedy 'The List'

    Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13. The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives […]

  • Wendi McLendon-Covey Ken Jeong and Chris

    Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong and Chris Parnell Join 'Goosebumps 2' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13. The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives […]

  • Timothee Chalamet

    Texas Film Awards Add Timothée Chalamet, Thandie Newton, Regina Hall

    Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13. The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad