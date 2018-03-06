Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Rampage’ Bumps Up a Week After ‘Avengers’ Move

Dwayne Johnson will save the world a week earlier than planned as Warner Bros. moves up his video game adaptation “Rampage” from April 20 to April 13.

The studio announced the shift Monday, five days after Disney-Marvel moved its tentpole “Avengers: Infinity War” forward a week from May 4 to April 27. The schedule change gives “Rampage” a full two weeks again before the latest Avengers adventure arrives.

Warner Bros., which is releasing the movie through its New Line division, has high hopes for “Rampage.” Johnson has underlined his status as a box office superstar through “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The action-comedy overperformed during the past two months for Sony with $930 million in worldwide grosses.

In “Rampage,” Johnson portrays a primatologist who keeps people at a distance, but shares a bond with George, a silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment mutates the gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size — along with other similarly altered animals across North America, destroying everything in their path.

“Rampage” also stars Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan alongside P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Breanne Hill, Jack Quaid, and Matt Gerald.

“San Andreas” director Brad Peyton helms from a screenplay by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse, Ryan J. Condal, and Adam Sztykiel with a story by Ryan Engle, based on the video game “Rampage.” The film is produced by Beau Flynn, John Rickard, Hiram Garcia, and Peyton.