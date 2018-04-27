Dwayne Johnson’s Wrestling Drama ‘Fighting With My Family’ Moved Back to 2019

MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019.

“Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself in the film, while Vince Vaughn is portraying Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Stephen Merchant is directing from his own script, inspired by the Channel 4 documentary “The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family.”

Production companies are Seven Bucks Productions, which Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia; Misher Films; WWE Studios; and Film4. Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce alongside WWE Studios president Michael Luisi. Merchant will executive produce with Johnson. In-ring scenes were filmed at WWE Raw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Paige’s real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis. She made her debut in 2005 at the age of 13 in the World Association of Wrestling under the ring name Britani Knight. She went on to hold several championships on the independent circuit in Europe and joined the WWE in 2011.

“Fighting With My Family” is the fourth title to land on March 1, joining Lionsgate’s “Chaos Walking,” Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King.”

