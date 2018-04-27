You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dwayne Johnson’s Wrestling Drama ‘Fighting With My Family’ Moved Back to 2019

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dwayne Johnson
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019.

Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself in the film, while Vince Vaughn is portraying Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Stephen Merchant is directing from his own script, inspired by the Channel 4 documentary “The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family.”

Production companies are Seven Bucks Productions, which Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia; Misher Films; WWE Studios; and Film4. Kevin Misher of Misher Films will produce alongside WWE Studios president Michael Luisi. Merchant will executive produce with Johnson. In-ring scenes were filmed at WWE Raw at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Paige’s real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis. She made her debut in 2005 at the age of 13 in the World Association of Wrestling under the ring name Britani Knight. She went on to hold several championships on the independent circuit in Europe and joined the WWE in 2011.

“Fighting With My Family” is the fourth title to land on March 1, joining Lionsgate’s “Chaos Walking,” Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and Fox’s “The Kid Who Would Be King.”

RELATED CONTENT:

More Film

  • Daughter of Mine Tribeca

    Strand Releasing Acquires North American Rights to 'Daughter of Mine' (EXCLUSIVE)

    MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019. “Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself […]

  • Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson's Wrestling Drama 'Fighting With My Family' Moved Back to 2019

    MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019. “Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself […]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Skyrockets to $225 Million Opening Weekend

    MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019. “Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself […]

  • The Week Of

    Film Review: Adam Sandler in 'The Week Of'

    MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019. “Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself […]

  • Guillermo del Toro

    Guillermo del Toro's 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Movie Gets Backing

    MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019. “Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself […]

  • Cicely Tyson

    On Eve of Hands and Feet Ceremony, Cicely Tyson Talks Her Bountiful Journey

    MGM has moved back the Dwayne Johnson wrestling drama “Fighting With My Family” from Sept. 14 to March 1, 2019. “Fighting With My Family” is based on the story of WWE star Paige, with Florence Pugh starring and Jack Lowden playing her brother. The film also stars Lena Headey and Nick Frost. Johnson portrays himself […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad