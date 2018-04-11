You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Poll: What’s Your Favorite Dwayne Johnson Movie Role?

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dwayne Johnson Poll
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

From college football to the WWE to A-list movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson has had quite the career.

After several years gaining fame as the Rock in professional wrestling, Johnson landed his first leading film role in 2002’s historical fantasy “The Scorpion King,” following parts in “The Mummy Returns” and “Longshot.” More roles soon followed, including box office failure but cult favorite “The Rundown,” “Be Cool,” and “Doom.”

One of his most famous roles, however, came in 2011, appearing for the first time as Luke Hobbs in “Fast Five.” He would continue to appear in all the “Fast & Furious” films that followed, including the most recent, “The Fate of the Furious.” His character is such a fan favorite that Universal is currently developing a spinoff focusing on Hobbs and Jason Statham’s character.

In recent years, Johnson has found even more success with high-profile blockbusters. In 2015, he fronted the big-budget disaster film “San Andreas,” and the following year, dipped into family fare with Disney’s “Moana,” voicing the legendary demigod Maui. Last year, he scored the biggest hit of his career with “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which is also Sony’s highest-grossing film ever.

In honor of the upcoming “Rampage,” we gathered up some of Johnson’s most famous roles. Which of the below is your vote? Cast your vote!

More Film

  • DAVID GREENBAUM AND MATTHEW GREENFIELD Fox

    Fox Searchlight Launches TV Division

    From college football to the WWE to A-list movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson has had quite the career. After several years gaining fame as the Rock in professional wrestling, Johnson landed his first leading film role in 2002’s historical fantasy “The Scorpion King,” following parts in “The Mummy Returns” and “Longshot.” More roles soon followed, including […]

  • Dwayne Johnson Poll

    Poll: What's Your Favorite Dwayne Johnson Movie Role?

    From college football to the WWE to A-list movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson has had quite the career. After several years gaining fame as the Rock in professional wrestling, Johnson landed his first leading film role in 2002’s historical fantasy “The Scorpion King,” following parts in “The Mummy Returns” and “Longshot.” More roles soon followed, including […]

  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    'Jumanji' Becomes Highest-Grossing Film in Sony History

    From college football to the WWE to A-list movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson has had quite the career. After several years gaining fame as the Rock in professional wrestling, Johnson landed his first leading film role in 2002’s historical fantasy “The Scorpion King,” following parts in “The Mummy Returns” and “Longshot.” More roles soon followed, including […]

  • Jay Longino

    Paramount Players Acquires Comedy Pitch From 'Uncle Drew' Scribe Jay Longino (EXCLUSIVE)

    From college football to the WWE to A-list movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson has had quite the career. After several years gaining fame as the Rock in professional wrestling, Johnson landed his first leading film role in 2002’s historical fantasy “The Scorpion King,” following parts in “The Mummy Returns” and “Longshot.” More roles soon followed, including […]

  • OKJA

    Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change (EXCLUSIVE)

    From college football to the WWE to A-list movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson has had quite the career. After several years gaining fame as the Rock in professional wrestling, Johnson landed his first leading film role in 2002’s historical fantasy “The Scorpion King,” following parts in “The Mummy Returns” and “Longshot.” More roles soon followed, including […]

  • Coco

    Redbox Staffer Threatened With Prison Time for Buying 'Coco' DVDs

    From college football to the WWE to A-list movie stardom, Dwayne Johnson has had quite the career. After several years gaining fame as the Rock in professional wrestling, Johnson landed his first leading film role in 2002’s historical fantasy “The Scorpion King,” following parts in “The Mummy Returns” and “Longshot.” More roles soon followed, including […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad