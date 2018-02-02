You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drew Barrymore to Play Dual Roles in Romantic Comedy ‘The Stand-In’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Drew BarrymoreGlamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore will play dual roles in the romantic comedy “The Stand-In,” as well as produce through her production company, Flower Films.

Jamie Babbit, executive producer of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and director of “But I’m a Cheerleader,” will helm the comedy from a script by Sam Bain.

In addition to Barrymore, producers are Ember Truesdell, Chris Miller, and Nancy Juvonen-Fallon for Flower Films. Tom McNulty will be producing for the Exchange. UTA and CAA are handling domestic sales.

“The Stand-In” is the story of a disaffected comedy actress and her ambitious stand-in trading places. A washed-up movie star, busted for a tax evasion, hires her unemployed, adoring stand-in to do community service in her place. A weird co-dependent relationship ensues as the actress begins to use the stand- in in all parts of her life to escape from the stressful demands of fame. Eventually, the stand-in starts to take the actress’s identity, career and boyfriend, and finally kicks her out of her own house.

The title will be introduced to buyers at the 2018 European Film Market, which starts Feb. 14 in conjunction with the Berlin Film Festival.

“Jamie Babbit and Drew Barrymore are the perfect team for this irresistible comedy,” Brian O’Shea, CEO of the Exchange, said. “We are confident that this project has global appeal and is one of the hottest titles at EFM, as there is a thirst for high quality romantic comedies like ‘The Stand-In.'”

